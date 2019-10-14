Syrian Army Enters Tabqah in Raqqa Province, Moves Northward - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Syrian army has entered the city of Tabqah, which has previously been controlled by the Kurds, and continues moving northward, Lebanese al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Monday.

The city is located in the west of Raqqa province.

The Syrian government has not yet provided any official statement on the matter.

The administration of the Kurdish authority in northern Syria announced on Sunday reaching a deal with the Syrian government, under which the Syrian army would send troops to the border with Turkey to help the Kurds repel Ankara's offensive, launched on October 9.

Turkey's offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, is targeted against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as terrorists.