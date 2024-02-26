Open Menu

Three Czechs, One Slovak Die In Kyrgyzstan Avalanche

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Three Czechs and a Slovak have died in an avalanche that swept a group of skiers in Kyrgyzstan, the Czech and Slovak foreign ministries told AFP on Monday

Kyrgyz state media said the accident occurred in the country's northeast, close to the border with Kazakhstan and China, where a French tourist died at the beginning of February in similar circumstances.

"Twenty-three tourists from the Czech Republic and Slovakia were skiing when an avalanche was triggered," the Kabar state news agency reported, citing rescue services.

Czech foreign ministry spokeswoman Mariana Wernerova told AFP that three of the dead skiers were Czech nationals.

"We can confirm that three Czech citizens have died in an avalanche on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan," she said.

Czech diplomats in the Kazakh capital Astana "are in touch with local authorities and the travel agency," Wernerova added.

Slovak foreign ministry spokeswoman Beatrice Szaboova said the fourth victim was Slovak.

"Our embassy in Astana is following the case and... providing consular assistance," she told AFP.

