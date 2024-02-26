Three Czechs, One Slovak Die In Kyrgyzstan Avalanche
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Three Czechs and a Slovak have died in an avalanche that swept a group of skiers in Kyrgyzstan, the Czech and Slovak foreign ministries told AFP on Monday
Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Three Czechs and a Slovak have died in an avalanche that swept a group of skiers in Kyrgyzstan, the Czech and Slovak foreign ministries told AFP on Monday.
Kyrgyz state media said the accident occurred in the country's northeast, close to the border with Kazakhstan and China, where a French tourist died at the beginning of February in similar circumstances.
"Twenty-three tourists from the Czech Republic and Slovakia were skiing when an avalanche was triggered," the Kabar state news agency reported, citing rescue services.
Czech foreign ministry spokeswoman Mariana Wernerova told AFP that three of the dead skiers were Czech nationals.
"We can confirm that three Czech citizens have died in an avalanche on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan," she said.
Czech diplomats in the Kazakh capital Astana "are in touch with local authorities and the travel agency," Wernerova added.
Slovak foreign ministry spokeswoman Beatrice Szaboova said the fourth victim was Slovak.
"Our embassy in Astana is following the case and... providing consular assistance," she told AFP.
Recent Stories
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six
PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha
Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits
US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger supermarket deal
EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students
Stocks markets diverge after rally
EHD aimed to provide free education to orphans
Two wanted members of snatcher gang held; cash, valuables, weapons recovered
More Stories From World
-
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid27 seconds ago
-
Navalny team says prisoner swap closed before his death5 minutes ago
-
Gaza aid delivery halved since January: UNRWA chief warns2 minutes ago
-
Guinea capital crippled by general strike2 hours ago
-
Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two3 hours ago
-
Palestinian PM resigns citing 'new reality' of Gaza war4 hours ago
-
Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'5 hours ago
-
Economic Watch: Fine-tuned carbon trading regulation accelerates China's green transition6 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Hong Kong, meets CE6 hours ago
-
'Become stronger': Iranians urged to vote as Mideast tensions soar6 hours ago
-
Rupee & Yuan to join UAE payment system to boost multilateral trade: Expert6 hours ago
-
Greece awaits answers a year after worst train disaster6 hours ago