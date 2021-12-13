UrduPoint.com

Trump Announces 'Major Rally' In Florida Soon Without Specifying Date

Mon 13th December 2021

Trump Announces 'Major Rally' in Florida Soon Without Specifying Date

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that soon, a "major rally" involving his supporters will be held in the US state of Florida, but did not say a precise date.

"We had a great time in Sunrise, FL yesterday. Very exciting, informative, and fun.

We will be back in the area for a major rally in the not too distant future. See you then!" Liz Harrington, a Trump spokeswoman, quoted him as saying.

On Saturday, Trump held a speaking event in Florida delivering a speech to his supporters. In the next few days, the Republican will speak to the public of the cities of Houston and Dallas. Tickets for the events were reported to cost up to $7,500.

