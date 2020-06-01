UrduPoint.com
Turkish Airline Companies Partially Resume Domestic Operations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:52 PM

Turkey's airline companies resumed their domestic operations on Monday with a limited number of flights after two months of closure over the COVID-19 pandemic

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey's airline companies resumed their domestic operations on Monday with a limited number of flights after two months of closure over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and the Pegasus Airlines currently only resume the flights from Turkey's biggest city Istanbul to a few major cities.

The THY's first aircraft departed to the capital Ankara from Istanbul Airport, and a plane with Pegasus Airlines flew to the western province of Izmir from Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul in the morning.

The THY will begin to fly to other cities on June 4 and launch its international flights on June 10.

Pegasus administration, meanwhile, said the company would soon start its domestic and international flights without revealing further details.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey would enter a new normalization period on June 1 as the figures related to COVID-19 cases tend downwards.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Turkey has climbed to 4,540 and the number of confirmed cases totaled 163,942, according to the figures announced by the Health Ministry on Sunday.

