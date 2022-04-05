US Joint Chiefs Chair Predicts Ukraine Conflict Could Be 'Measured in Years'

The Ukraine conflict is a protracted one, could last for years and the United States and NATO allies will be involved in it for "quite some time," Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Ukraine conflict is a protracted one, could last for years and the United States and NATO allies will be involved in it for "quite some time," Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"I do think this (conflict in Ukraine) is a very protracted conflict. And I think it's at least measured in years. I don't know about decade but at least years for sure. This is a very extended conflict that Russia has initiated, and I think that NATO, the United States, Ukraine, and all of the allies and partners are going to be involved in this for quite some time," Milley told the US House Armed Services Committee.