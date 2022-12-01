Washington Working to Eliminate Reliance on Russian Uranium - US Envoy to Russia Nominee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The United States is working to lessen its reliance on Russian uranium, President Joe Biden's nominee for US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, said during her confirmation hearing.

"My understanding is that we are working very closely with our allies and partners, including in the G7, to reduce and ultimately eliminate our reliance on Russian uranium services," Tracy told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

Tracy's comment came in response to a question by a lawmaker about the risks to the United States from being dependent on Russia for energy products, especially during the country's special military operation in Ukraine.

Tracy noted that the Biden administration is focused on the issue of reliance on Russian uranium by working to identify domestic solutions that would support US foreign policy goals in addition to reducing the United States' strategic vulnerability.

In 2021, Russia was the United States' third-largest supplier of uranium, accounting for 14% of US uranium imports.