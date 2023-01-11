UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 43 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 05:38 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 43.31 points, a negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 40,758.20 against 40,801.51 points the previous day

A total of 189,373,700 shares were traded during the day as compared to 214,346,791 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.982 billion against Rs 6.565 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 111 of them recorded gains and 204 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 20,463,247 shares at Rs 2.29 per share, Pak Petroleum with 17,774,824 shares at Rs 82.12 per share, and Sui South Gas with 15,142,500 shares at Rs 11.131 per share.

Al-Abbas Sugar witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 13.81 per share price, closing at Rs 403.31, whereas the runner-up was Millat Tractors with a Rs 12.80 rise in its per share price to Rs 507.09.

Premium Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 48.78 per share closing at Rs 601.72, followed by Siemens Pak with Rs 39.26 decline to close at Rs 640.74.

