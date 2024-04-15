Open Menu

12 Electricity Feeders Of FDA City Made Functional

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) As many as 12 electricity supply feeders in FDA City have been made functional, including

feeder No 8, to facilitate its residents and allottees.

During a briefing here on Monday, Chief Engineer Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Mehar Ayub Gujjar

said that there were 18 electricity supply feeders in Phase-I of FDA City and Engineering Branch of the FDA has completed work on 12 feeders so far in addition to making them fully functional including Feeder No.8. This project has ensured provision of electricity supply in main boulevard area and motorway side of the FDA City including Block A-5, A-6, A-7, B-2 and B-3.

He said thr Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) would also complete its paper work on this project and the allottees of the FDA City could get electricity supply connections after fortnight.

He said that Engineering Branch FDA was now working to complete Feeder No3 and Feeder No4. Tenders of this project were awarded in February 2024. It is expected that this project could be completed within next six months to facilitate the residents and allottees of Block D-1, D-2, E-2 and E-3 with electricity supply connections, he added.

Deputy Director Engineering Sanwal Malik and other officers of the FDA were also present in the briefing.

