Ahsan Iqbal to receive APO Meritorious & Distinguished Award-2024 next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal would formally receive the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Meritorious and Distinguished Award-2024 during its Governing Body’s 66th session to be held in Kuala Lumpur next month for his inspiring, exemplary achievements and contributions leading to centrality of productivity.

“The APO has revealed the winners of the APO, Regional Meritorious and Distinguished Awards, 2024 and Planning Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal is one of the recipients in Asia Pacific who is the winner among the others,” a news release by the Planning Ministry said on Sunday.

These prestigious awards honor individuals who have made significant contributions to productivity improvement across the Asia Pacific.

This was the fourth time that Professor Ahsan Iqbal has assumed the charge of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives. First time he became the planning minister in 1997 and continued this responsibility till 1999 then served from (2013-2017), and again from (2022-2023). Besides, he served as a Deputy Chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan.

Previously, Ahsan Iqbal was also appointed as the United Nations Development Programme's "Champion Minister" for the Asia Pacific region, for his tireless efforts in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In Addition, Ahsan Iqbal was hailed as the "Hero of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor" (CPEC) by the Chinese Government, a testament to his pivotal role in fostering bilateral relations and economic prosperity. He was also give the title of "Mr. CPEC" by China.

Under his dynamic leadership, several initiatives were taken which includes vision 2010, vision 2025, Outlook 2035, 5Es framework, 4RF framework for flood, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), five New Economic Corridor and their alignment with 5Es framework, National Centers for Excellence, Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway project, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) KCR and others.

Furthermore, other remarkable achievements, includes, initiating the PQI (Productivity, Quality, and Innovation) initiative, driving excellence in Pakistan’s industries, increasing the development budget for higher education by an impressive 68 percent, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the future of our youth.

The APO awards have celebrated the achievements of productivity champions who have significantly contributed to productivity improvement across the Asia Pacific.

In commemoration of the APO’s 60th anniversary in 2021, several enhancements have been made to the award schemes to reflect the evolving landscape of productivity and innovation.

The presentation of the awards would be conducted at the conferral ceremony during the 66th Session of the APO Governing Body in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 28–30, 2024 as well as the designated occasions by the APO Directors of respective countries of awardees based on the APO Regional Meritorious and Distinguished, and National Awards.

The APO is dedicated to leveraging the knowledge and experience of these awardees to inspire and steer future productivity initiatives, thereby foster learning, innovation, and collaboration among APO members.

The APO is a regional intergovernmental organization dedicated to improving productivity in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation. It is a nonpolitical, nonprofit, and nondiscriminatory organization.

Established in 1961 with eight founding members, the APO currently comprises 21 member economies including Bangladesh; Cambodia; the ROC; Fiji; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Iran; Japan; Republic of Korea (ROK); Lao PDR; Malaysia; Mongolia; Nepal; Pakistan; Philippines; Singapore; Sri Lanka; Thailand; Turkiye and Vietnam.

The other awardees are Dr Pao-Cheng Chang, President of the China Productivity Center, Anilkumar Manibhai Naik, Chairman Emeritus of Larsen & Toubro Limited; Dr Bountheung Douangsavanh, Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in Lao PDR; Datuk Wira (Dr) Haji Ameer Ali Mydin, Managing Director of Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad; Yamaaranz Erkhembayar, Chairman and CEO of the Mongolian Productivity Organization; and Dr Ha Minh Hiep, Acting Director General of the Directorate for Standards, Metrology, and Quality in Vietnam.

The APO is shaping the future of the region by fostering the socioeconomic development of its members through national policy advisory services, acting as a think tank, institutional capacity-building initiatives, and knowledge sharing to increase productivity.