Aleem, Tessori Discuss Investment Opportunities In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Aleem, Tessori discuss investment opportunities in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communication Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at the Governor House.

They also discussed matters related to investment opportunities in Sindh, SIFC projects and the schemes initiated by the Sindh Governor for the skill development of the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kamran Tessori said in the next step, industrial revolution is in the offing and for this purpose a Task Force will be constituted.

He said preparations of the big projects under SIFC was a good omen, as a result of which people of Sindh belonging to all walks of life will get employment opportunities.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan termed the welfare projects initiated by Governor Tessori unprecedented.

He said the Information Technology Courses will not only improve the economic condition of the youth but these would also be beneficial for the country's economy.

