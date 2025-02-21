ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) marked 25 years of dedicated service with a grand seminar at the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) in Islamabad.

The event, attended by a large audience, highlighted the institution’s achievements and its ongoing commitment to facilitating taxpayers,said a press release issued here Friday.

A significant moment of the occasion was the presentation of the annual report to the Chairman FCMA, Mr. Muhammad Imran, by the Honorable FTO, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah.

The event was further graced by Mr. Haider Abbas, Secretary FCMA, and Mr. Muhammad Rizwan Arshad, Vice Chairman FCMA, who warmly welcomed the FTO officials.

Special recognition was extended to Mr. Muhammad Nazim Saleem Sahib for his relentless efforts in ensuring the seminar’s success. Additionally, FTO Advisor Mr. Nazim Saleem played a key role in outlining the institution’s achievements over the past year, emphasizing the FTO’s dedication to addressing taxpayer grievances and improving taxation processes.

During the seminar, the FTO Advisor announced significant progress under the leadership of Dr. Jah, who took charge as Federal Tax Ombudsman in 2021.

The number of complaints stood at 2,816 in 2021; however, by 2024, a record-breaking 13,506 complaints were registered, out of which 12,914 were successfully resolved.

The FTO demonstrated an impressive implementation rate of 94.7% for its decisions, resulting in refunds amounting to Rs. 22.79 billion being recommended, sanctioned, and disbursed to taxpayers. The average time for complaint disposal was reduced to just 34.11 days.

The FTO also initiated an increased number of Own Motion investigations and conducted more outreach and awareness sessions than in previous years.

In 2024, a remarkable 1,705 informal dispute resolution complaints were resolved within days under the FTO ordinance. Furthermore, a total of 270 outreach sessions were conducted nationwide.

Officials credited this efficiency to the collective efforts of the Secretariat and regional offices across the country.

The increase in complaints was seen as a positive indication of the FTO’s effective awareness campaigns, which targeted key stakeholders, including Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Tax Bar Associations, business Community Associations and Tax Law Practitioners.

By disseminating information about the FTO’s mandate and functions, taxpayers were encouraged to seek redress for their grievances. Beyond resolving standard complaints, the FTO placed special emphasis on assisting underprivileged complainants through informal grievance resolution.

Additionally, the FTO’s interventions led to increased taxpayer registration, enhanced tax collection in the real estate sector, and improvements in the withholding tax regime.

Relief measures were also implemented through an automated system for jurisdiction changes and the restoration of blocked mobile SIMs.In addition to addressing individual grievances, the FTO has consistently identified systemic issues and formulated recommendations to improve the Federal board of Revenue (FBR)’s systems and procedures.

These efforts have provided substantial relief to thousands of taxpayers, reinforcing the FTO’s role as a relief-oriented institution. Officials reiterated their commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and trust in the taxation system.

The event concluded with an engaging Question and Answer session led by Mr. Muhammad Nazim Saleem (Advisor Sales Tax) and Mr. Muhammad Naseer Butt (Advisor Income Tax).

The FTO reaffirmed its mission to uphold fair taxation practices and provide prompt redress to taxpayers nationwide.

The celebration of 25 years stands as a testament to the FTO’s unwavering dedication to justice and efficiency in tax-related matters, paving the way for continued excellence in the years ahead.