Bahawalpur Consumer Council For Rate List Display
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Assistant Director (Legal), District Consumer Protection Council Bahawalpur, Zeenat Mazhar has directed the outlets and shopkeepers must display rate list of products.
According to a press release issued here, business outlets, traders and shopkeepers were bound to display rate list of all products under rules and regulations. “Punjab Consumer Protection Act 2005 provides protection to consumers even they have right to check rate list of the products before purchasing them,” she said. She urged the consumers must check the rate list of the products before purchasing any product at any outlet or shop.
She said that a trader, shopkeeper shall be imposed fine worth Rs 50,000 if he or she did not display rate list of products at their outlet or shop. She said that shopkeeper was also bound to issue receipt to a consumer if he or she purchased any product at his or her outlet or shop. She advised consumers to approach District Consumer Protection Council if they had any complaint against a shopkeeper regarding provision of sub-standard product.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From Business
-
KPT shipping movements report15 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 20245 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 20245 hours ago
-
British High Commissioner calls on Planning Minister14 hours ago
-
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement15 hours ago
-
Aleem emphasizes need to realizing investment agreements with China15 hours ago
-
KCCI urges SBP to keep reducing policy rate to reach single digit15 hours ago
-
Customs collects over Rs 4 bln revenue in FY 2023-2416 hours ago
-
LCCI lauds SBP's decision to slash policy rate17 hours ago
-
FPCCI demands further cut in policy rate17 hours ago