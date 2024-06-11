Open Menu

Bahawalpur Consumer Council For Rate List Display

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Bahawalpur Consumer Council for rate list display

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Assistant Director (Legal), District Consumer Protection Council Bahawalpur, Zeenat Mazhar has directed the outlets and shopkeepers must display rate list of products.

According to a press release issued here, business outlets, traders and shopkeepers were bound to display rate list of all products under rules and regulations. “Punjab Consumer Protection Act 2005 provides protection to consumers even they have right to check rate list of the products before purchasing them,” she said. She urged the consumers must check the rate list of the products before purchasing any product at any outlet or shop.

She said that a trader, shopkeeper shall be imposed fine worth Rs 50,000 if he or she did not display rate list of products at their outlet or shop. She said that shopkeeper was also bound to issue receipt to a consumer if he or she purchased any product at his or her outlet or shop. She advised consumers to approach District Consumer Protection Council if they had any complaint against a shopkeeper regarding provision of sub-standard product.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Fine Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

5 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

14 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

14 hours ago
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

14 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

14 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

15 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

15 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

15 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business