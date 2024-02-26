Business plan competition begins at NTUF

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) An All-Pakistan Business Plan Competition (APBPC) commenced at National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) here on Monday.

Dr Sajjad Ahmad Baig, Dean Faculty of Faisalabad Business school (FBS), inaugurated the competition, which will continue for two days. He stressed the need for creative business ideas, entrepreneurial spirit and innovation which were imperative to complete with the rest of the world in rapidly evolving technological landscape.

He said that in this era of cutting-edge technology, the ability to translate ideas into action and embrace innovation were paramount for success.

The contest would foster crucial skills besides encouraging young minds to think critically, solve problems creatively and contribute to shaping future of business.

He said that the two-day competition would serve as a platform for budding entrepreneurs to showcase their novel and innovative business ideas.

The aspiring individuals would vie for recognition and get the chance to bring their unique concepts of life, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of creativity and economic advancement, he added.