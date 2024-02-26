Open Menu

Business Plan Competition Begins At NTUF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Business plan competition begins at NTUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) An All-Pakistan Business Plan Competition (APBPC) commenced at National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) here on Monday.

Dr Sajjad Ahmad Baig, Dean Faculty of Faisalabad Business school (FBS), inaugurated the competition, which will continue for two days. He stressed the need for creative business ideas, entrepreneurial spirit and innovation which were imperative to complete with the rest of the world in rapidly evolving technological landscape.

He said that in this era of cutting-edge technology, the ability to translate ideas into action and embrace innovation were paramount for success.

The contest would foster crucial skills besides encouraging young minds to think critically, solve problems creatively and contribute to shaping future of business.

He said that the two-day competition would serve as a platform for budding entrepreneurs to showcase their novel and innovative business ideas.

The aspiring individuals would vie for recognition and get the chance to bring their unique concepts of life, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of creativity and economic advancement, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad World Technology Business Young Textile

Recent Stories

Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coac ..

Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course

17 minutes ago
 Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

20 minutes ago
 Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta again ..

Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents

1 hour ago
 Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

3 hours ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

4 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

4 hours ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

9 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

23 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

1 day ago

More Stories From Business