Open Menu

Cabinet Committee Approves Power Division's Proposal For Nomination Of Independent Directors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independent directors

The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) approved on Monday the proposal of the Power Division for nomination of independent directors for certain electricity distribution companies for onward submission to the cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) approved on Monday the proposal of the Power Division for nomination of independent directors for certain electricity distribution companies for onward submission to the cabinet.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, said a news release.

The committee didn't approve the proposal presented by the Ministry of Railways to categorize four Railway companies as strategic and essential and directed to submit a transformation plan for these four companies before the CCoSOEs.

The proposal of the Ministry of Science and Technology was deferred with the direction to submit a business plan to the committee regarding the reforms planned by the Ministry of Science and Technology for STEDEC.

While approving the proposal of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the CCoSOEs recognized the strategic nature of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) to present a viable business plan to the committee for efficient management of these enterprises.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Secretaries and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Electricity Exchange Business Cabinet Ahad Cheema PTV Housing

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clot ..

Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..

10 minutes ago
 Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iran ..

Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president

1 minute ago
 Committee formed to forge consensus on the establi ..

Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Auth ..

1 minute ago
 Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat

Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat

1 minute ago
 Determination, high morale of policemen valuable a ..

Determination, high morale of policemen valuable asset of police force: DPO

2 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gi ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakha ..

6 minutes ago
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City futu ..

Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future

6 minutes ago
 Time to reinforce political commitment within SAAR ..

Time to reinforce political commitment within SAARC: Golam

6 minutes ago
 Friend killed over minor dispute

Friend killed over minor dispute

6 minutes ago
 CM's aide for provision of facilities to citizens ..

CM's aide for provision of facilities to citizens at BISP centres

6 minutes ago
 CDA Chairman sets deadline for completion of bus d ..

CDA Chairman sets deadline for completion of bus depots

23 minutes ago
 Progress on Water supply schemes reviewed

Progress on Water supply schemes reviewed

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business