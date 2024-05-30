CDWP Recommends Two Projects Worth Rs609.45 Billion To ECNEC For Consideration
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 06:42 PM
The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) here on Thursday recommended two projects worth Rs609.45 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) here on Thursday recommended two projects worth Rs609.45 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.
The CDWP met here with Secretary Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Awais Manzur Sumra in chair and it was also attended by the members of the Planning Commission, as well as representatives from Federal ministries and provincial governments, said a press release.
The Golden Gol Hydropower Project (108 MW) Chitral, (2nd revised)" worth Rs. 42,002 million was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The sources of finance is OPEC Fund for International Development (US $30 million) Saudi Fund for Development (US$ 97.8 million) Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development (US$ 52.5 million) USAID (US$ 35.6 million grant).
The main objective of the project was the construction of 108 MW hydropower project with an annual energy of about 476 GWh.
The project was commissioned in 2019 and has generated a total of 730 million units till 28.02.2024.
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Karakorum Highway Phase-I (Thakot to Raikot), a project related to transport and communication worth Rs. 567453.369 million (RMB 14775 million) recommended to ECNEC.
The project is proposed to be financed through Chinese soft loan. The PC-I of the project envisages up gradation, improvement and realigning of the KKH road from Thakot to Raikot bridge. The total length of the road is 241.086 Km, with the mainline of KKH of 224.911 Km and link roads of 16.175 Km.
The project includes upgradation of KKH from Thakot to Dasu with bypass (103Km), exclusive relocation of KKH at Dasu dam being done by WAPDA, upgradation of the excising rad from Sazin to Thor Nullah & R-1 and new construction of KKH after Basha/ Thor Nullah.
Recent Stories
I am in solitary confinement, Imran Khan tells SC
Kompany insists call from Bayern Munich was no surprise
Traders’ bodies announce support for Business Forum in SCCI election
Servis Tyres Unveils Powerful New Campaign with Global Ambitions
Pakistan launches PAKSAT MM1 to enhance internet connectivity
PM for mutually beneficial stronger Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade, investment ties
Stocks slide, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Pakistan, Azerbaijan reiterate commitment to improve bilateral cooperation
Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..
European stock markets recover slightly
Body of drowned man retrieved after three-day operation
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
More Stories From Business
-
Traders’ bodies announce support for Business Forum in SCCI election3 minutes ago
-
Servis Tyres Unveils Powerful New Campaign with Global Ambitions25 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 41 points1 hour ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1,500 per tola to Rs 241,2001 hour ago
-
Stocks slide, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims7 minutes ago
-
PPP rejects KP budget, says it would multiply public woes2 hours ago
-
Container throughput at China's ports up 9 pct in January-April2 hours ago
-
European stock markets recover slightly7 minutes ago
-
CCP plays pivotal role in ensuring free and fair competition: Chairman3 hours ago
-
PBS organizes second awareness workshop for agriculture census3 hours ago
-
CNDS prioritize automation, digitization in institution3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago