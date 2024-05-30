Open Menu

CDWP Recommends Two Projects Worth Rs609.45 Billion To ECNEC For Consideration

Published May 30, 2024

CDWP recommends two projects worth Rs609.45 billion to ECNEC for consideration

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) here on Thursday recommended two projects worth Rs609.45 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) here on Thursday recommended two projects worth Rs609.45 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The CDWP met here with Secretary Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Awais Manzur Sumra in chair and it was also attended by the members of the Planning Commission, as well as representatives from Federal ministries and provincial governments, said a press release.

The Golden Gol Hydropower Project (108 MW) Chitral, (2nd revised)" worth Rs. 42,002 million was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The sources of finance is OPEC Fund for International Development (US $30 million) Saudi Fund for Development (US$ 97.8 million) Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development (US$ 52.5 million) USAID (US$ 35.6 million grant).

The main objective of the project was the construction of 108 MW hydropower project with an annual energy of about 476 GWh.

The project was commissioned in 2019 and has generated a total of 730 million units till 28.02.2024.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Karakorum Highway Phase-I (Thakot to Raikot), a project related to transport and communication worth Rs. 567453.369 million (RMB 14775 million) recommended to ECNEC.

The project is proposed to be financed through Chinese soft loan. The PC-I of the project envisages up gradation, improvement and realigning of the KKH road from Thakot to Raikot bridge. The total length of the road is 241.086 Km, with the mainline of KKH of 224.911 Km and link roads of 16.175 Km.

The project includes upgradation of KKH from Thakot to Dasu with bypass (103Km), exclusive relocation of KKH at Dasu dam being done by WAPDA, upgradation of the excising rad from Sazin to Thor Nullah & R-1 and new construction of KKH after Basha/ Thor Nullah.

