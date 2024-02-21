Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 21 February 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 21st February 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|181.00 PKR
|183.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|743.32 PKR
|751.32 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|350.50 PKR
|354.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|207.00 PKR
|209.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.89 PKR
|39.29 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.38 PKR
|40.78 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|300.00 PKR
|303.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.74 PKR
|36.09 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.37 PKR
|3.48 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|2.10 PKR
|2.18 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|902.41 PKR
|911.41 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.60 PKR
|59.20 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|171.68 PKR
|173.68 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.43 PKR
|26.73 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|725.96 PKR
|733.96 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.76 PKR
|77.46 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.35 PKR
|75.10 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|207.00 PKR
|209.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.53 PKR
|26.83 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|316.90 PKR
|319.40 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.93 PKR
|8.08 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.70 PKR
|282.25 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.15 PKR
|76.90 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 20241 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower1 hour ago
-
ICCI, RIUJ vow to work together to promote economic interests12 hours ago
-
PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD12 hours ago
-
Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' held12 hours ago
-
FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February12 hours ago
-
Chairman, Shandong Xinxu Group meets with Ambassador Hashmi in Beijing12 hours ago
-
Walmart says it will buy TV maker Vizio for $2.3 bn12 hours ago
-
DG AARI inaugurates early cotton cultivation15 hours ago
-
Europe stocks mainly climb after China rate cut15 hours ago
-
OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Balochistan government16 hours ago
-
PSX gains 4.49 points16 hours ago