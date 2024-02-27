Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 27 February 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 27th February 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 181.00 PKR 183.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 742.91 PKR 750.91 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 351.50 PKR 355.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 207.00 PKR 209.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.82 PKR 39.22 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.56 PKR 40.96 PKR
Euro (EUR) 303.00 PKR 306.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.70 PKR 36.05 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.37 PKR 3.48 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.10 PKR 2.18 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 905.46 PKR 914.46 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 58.49 PKR 59.09 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 173.05 PKR 175.05 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.36 PKR 26.66 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 725.54 PKR 733.54 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.74 PKR 77.44 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.20 PKR 75.00 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 207.00 PKR 209.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.04 PKR 27.34 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 317.00 PKR 319.50 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.76 PKR 7.91 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 279.50 PKR 282.40 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.00 PKR 76.70 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

12 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

12 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

12 hours ago
 Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanc ..

Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche

12 hours ago
Sideways American lander sends first images back f ..

Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon

12 hours ago
 Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduce ..

Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six

12 hours ago
 PML-N advocates nation's progress over political r ..

PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha

12 hours ago
 Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khann ..

Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits

12 hours ago
 US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger superma ..

US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger supermarket deal

12 hours ago
 EHD aimed to provide free education to needy stude ..

EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business