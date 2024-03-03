Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 3 March 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 3rd March 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|181.00 PKR
|183.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|737.97 PKR
|745.97 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|354.00 PKR
|359.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|207.00 PKR
|209.20 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.82 PKR
|39.22 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.23 PKR
|40.63 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|302.50 PKR
|305.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.70 PKR
|36.05 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.37 PKR
|3.48 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|2.10 PKR
|2.18 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|901.62 PKR
|910.62 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.49 PKR
|59.09 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|168.97 PKR
|170.97 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.54 PKR
|26.84 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|725.68 PKR
|733.68 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.74 PKR
|77.44 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.50 PKR
|75.30 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|207.00 PKR
|209.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|27.13 PKR
|27.43 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|314.07 PKR
|316.57 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.74 PKR
|7.89 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|279.30 PKR
|282.20 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.30 PKR
|77.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
Commissioner directs authorities to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah La ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 202438 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's hosiery export to China up by 45pc; Muhammad Irfan13 hours ago
-
GECF signs two MoUs to enhance energy cooperation in Africa and Asia, on the sidelines of the 7th GE ..13 hours ago
-
Around 10,000 Pakistani products included in free trade agreement: Malaysian Consul General13 hours ago
-
UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI14 hours ago
-
ICCI all sets to host Global Business Conference14 hours ago
-
Gold price increases once again14 hours ago
-
Central Karyana Merchants Association, LCCI discuss rate lists, hoarding, quality control17 hours ago
-
Affordable power rates vital to attain sustainable industrial growth: Gohar17 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.3,500 per tola to Rs.220,30019 hours ago
-
China has 3,617 listed manufacturing companies by January21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 20241 day ago