Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 11 April 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 11th April 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 182.70 PKR 184.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 739.38 PKR 747.38 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 349.50 PKR 353.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 204.00 PKR 206.20 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.45 PKR 38.85 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.45 PKR 40.85 PKR
Euro (EUR) 299.95 PKR 302.90 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.57 PKR 35.92 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.33 PKR 3.44 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.86 PKR 1.94 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 903.91 PKR 912.91 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 58.92 PKR 59.52 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 167.63 PKR 169.63 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 25.38 PKR 25.68 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 722.10 PKR 730.10 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.35 PKR 77.05 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.30 PKR 74.05 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 206.00 PKR 208.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.72 PKR 26.02 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 307.11 PKR 309.61 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.61 PKR 7.76 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 277.50 PKR 280.50 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.45 PKR 76.20 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

41 minutes ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

15 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

1 day ago
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

1 day ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

1 day ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

1 day ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

1 day ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

1 day ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

1 day ago

More Stories From Business