Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 14 April 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 14th April 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 182.70 PKR 184.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 739.38 PKR 747.38 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 349.50 PKR 353.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 204.00 PKR 206.20 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.45 PKR 38.85 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.45 PKR 40.85 PKR
Euro (EUR) 299.95 PKR 302.90 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.57 PKR 35.92 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.33 PKR 3.44 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.86 PKR 1.94 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 903.91 PKR 912.91 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 58.92 PKR 59.52 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 167.63 PKR 169.63 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 25.38 PKR 25.68 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 722.10 PKR 730.10 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.35 PKR 77.05 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.30 PKR 74.05 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 206.00 PKR 208.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.72 PKR 26.02 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 307.11 PKR 309.61 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.61 PKR 7.76 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 277.50 PKR 280.50 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.45 PKR 76.20 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

49 minutes ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

11 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

11 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

11 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

11 hours ago
 'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

11 hours ago
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

11 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

11 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

11 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

11 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

11 hours ago
 Railways facilitates 2,400 Indian Sikh pilgrims fo ..

Railways facilitates 2,400 Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business