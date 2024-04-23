Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 23 April 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 23rd April 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 181.00 PKR 182.80 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 740.22 PKR 748.22 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 342.50 PKR 345.80 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 201.00 PKR 203.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.47 PKR 38.87 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 39.75 PKR 40.15 PKR
Euro (EUR) 293.00 PKR 296.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.55 PKR 35.90 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.33 PKR 3.44 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.86 PKR 1.94 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 902.83 PKR 911.83 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 58.19 PKR 58.79 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 164.22 PKR 166.22 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 25.61 PKR 25.91 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 722.92 PKR 730.92 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.45 PKR 77.15 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.30 PKR 74.05 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 204.50 PKR 206.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 25.31 PKR 25.61 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 305.75 PKR 308.25 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.56 PKR 7.71 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 277.70 PKR 280.45 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.20 PKR 75.90 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

49 minutes ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

10 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

10 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

10 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

10 hours ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

10 hours ago
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

10 hours ago
 Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

10 hours ago
 “Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kic ..

“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock

10 hours ago
 'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

10 hours ago
 Girl dies as pole falls in street

Girl dies as pole falls in street

10 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, ..

Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business