Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 18 May 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 18th May 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|181.00 PKR
|183.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|747.77 PKR
|755.77 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|348.50 PKR
|352.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.49 PKR
|38.89 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.25 PKR
|40.65 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|297.00 PKR
|299.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.96 PKR
|36.31 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.33 PKR
|3.44 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.91 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|913.28 PKR
|922.28 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.69 PKR
|59.29 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|169.45 PKR
|171.45 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.67 PKR
|25.97 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|730.59 PKR
|738.59 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.41 PKR
|77.11 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.50 PKR
|74.25 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.67 PKR
|25.97 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|309.01 PKR
|311.51 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.57 PKR
|7.72 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.50 PKR
|280.20 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.25 PKR
|76.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool
Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier
PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault
Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations
Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season
Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 202440 minutes ago
-
Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits10 hours ago
-
Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan11 hours ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China property support11 hours ago
-
Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textile companies11 hours ago
-
Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal11 hours ago
-
TEVTA KP, OEC join hands for searching employment opportunities for skilled youth12 hours ago
-
Need stressed to limit trans-fat in processed food12 hours ago
-
Time for submitting offers for privatization of PIA ended: Aleem Khan12 hours ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China property support12 hours ago
-
8 major business groups received Statement of Qualification12 hours ago
-
Cartier owner Richemont names new CEO as sales hit record12 hours ago