Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 27 May 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 27th May 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|183.00 PKR
|184.80 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|740.75 PKR
|748.75 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|349.50 PKR
|353.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.47 PKR
|38.87 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.52 PKR
|40.92 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|297.00 PKR
|300.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.68 PKR
|36.03 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.35 PKR
|3.46 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.91 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|907.57 PKR
|916.57 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.39 PKR
|59.99 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|170.03 PKR
|172.03 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.92 PKR
|26.22 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.64 PKR
|731.64 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.42 PKR
|77.12 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.35 PKR
|74.10 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.02 PKR
|26.32 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|304.75 PKR
|307.25 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.67 PKR
|7.82 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.25 PKR
|280.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.15 PKR
|75.80 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 202431 minutes ago
-
FDA declares 224 colonies illegal13 hours ago
-
18,371 retailers register under FBR's Tajir Dost Scheme15 hours ago
-
President ICCI inaugurates water filtration plant in G/10 Markaz17 hours ago
-
Political will essential for successful urban regeneration: Speakers17 hours ago
-
Panwaar elected as President Traders Union KPT18 hours ago
-
Film "Kazakh Khanate-the Golden Throne" depicts Kazak glory, statehood: Ambassador Kistafin19 hours ago
-
PFC to participate in London Tech Week expo20 hours ago
-
Call for promoting new hi-tech hybrid seeds21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 20241 day ago
-
Industry Ministry rebuts withdrawal of gas subsidy for fertilizer companies1 day ago