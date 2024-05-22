DIG Operations meets business community at LCCI

DIG (Operations) Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran held a meeting with business community to discuss security, law and order situation of the markets and the liaison between LCCI and Police Department, here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) DIG (Operations) Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran held a meeting with business community to discuss security, law and order situation of the markets and the liaison between LCCI and Police Department, here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and a large number of members including presidents of various markets participated in the meeting.

In his address, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said, "We sit safely in our homes due to the presence of our law enforcement agencies." He said that the police lay down their lives to protect the citizens. He said that there is a very good relationship between the police department and the LCCI.

He said that during the previous visit of DIG (Operations), few issues were discussed including police verification of employees and workers in factories and markets. He said that this project should be taken forward as a pilot project and in this context Lahore Chamber needs the help of the police.

The DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran listened to the problems of the Lahore Chamber's members and answered them satisfactorily, emphasizing the need for Citizen Police Liaison Committee and said that the city's crime rate has come down to 30 percent.

He said that he holds an open court every morning for two hours in which he listens to the problems of the citizens and solves them.

Talking about the harassment of women, he said that the police has set up Women Safety App and the Crime Stopper application, in which women can report to the police without revealing their Names, in which their protection and identity will be ensured. He said that there is a dire need for awareness in this regard.

He said that the police is taking measures against the drug users but there is a dire need for their rehabilitation and for this purpose special hospitals should be set up so that the drug users can be freed from addiction and become useful citizens.

He said that forty places of the city will be made crime-free and this chain will be gradually spread throughout the city. He said that police now has zero tolerance policy against illegal occupation.

He said that there has been a significant reduction in street crime incidents. He said that there are instructions to the police to file fact-based papers and to keep the attitudes correct with the citizens.

He said through the chamber, the business community should inform us about their problems, which will be solved immediately.