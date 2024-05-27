Open Menu

ECC Approves Rs 4272 Million TSGs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Monday approved Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) of Rs 4,272.422 million for various divisions and ministries.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the meeting.

The cabinet committee approved Rs 2.363 million for the payment of troops costs / subsistence allowance for the Ministry of Interior and Rs 200 million for Intelligence Bureau Division.

Likewise, the ECC also approved Rs 19.373 million for the Ministry of Law & Justice and Rs 4,050.686 for Strategic Plans Division / SUPARCO to meet the requirements of the project titled “Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite System”.

Furthermore, the proposal of the Ministry of Industries & Production to allow SNGPL based plants to operate for a period of 6 months starting from March 31, 2024 till September 20, 2024 was approved the by committee, to ensure smooth supply of urea fertilizer for Kharif season.

According to the statement, the meeting was attended by the Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan; Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari; Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik; Minister for Industries & Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain; Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema; Minister of State for Finance & Revenue, Ali Pervez Malik; Governor SBP, Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officials of the relevant ministries.

More Stories From Business