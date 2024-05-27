ECC Approves Rs 4272 Million TSGs
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Monday approved Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) of Rs 4,272.422 million for various divisions and ministries.
According to press release issued by finance ministry, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the meeting.
The cabinet committee approved Rs 2.363 million for the payment of troops costs / subsistence allowance for the Ministry of Interior and Rs 200 million for Intelligence Bureau Division.
Likewise, the ECC also approved Rs 19.373 million for the Ministry of Law & Justice and Rs 4,050.686 for Strategic Plans Division / SUPARCO to meet the requirements of the project titled “Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite System”.
Furthermore, the proposal of the Ministry of Industries & Production to allow SNGPL based plants to operate for a period of 6 months starting from March 31, 2024 till September 20, 2024 was approved the by committee, to ensure smooth supply of urea fertilizer for Kharif season.
According to the statement, the meeting was attended by the Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan; Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari; Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik; Minister for Industries & Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain; Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema; Minister of State for Finance & Revenue, Ali Pervez Malik; Governor SBP, Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officials of the relevant ministries.
Recent Stories
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Netherlands negotiate on economy,trade for eying new investment opportunities5 minutes ago
-
China's industrial profits swing back to growth in April6 minutes ago
-
Turkish, Cambodian foreign ministers to discuss global developments on May 286 minutes ago
-
USKT Dean visits SCCI to attend training session on MDR16 minutes ago
-
SCCI delegation reaches Ethiopia to participate in Ethio-Pakistan Trade Forum36 minutes ago
-
USC reduces ghee price by Rs 18 per kg36 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 800 per tola to Rs 240,80036 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 465 points1 hour ago
-
PBS organizes awareness workshop on 7th Agriculture Census2 hours ago
-
CDNS collects Rs 1.5 trillion targets in fresh bond3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Vietnam enrich culture gives a message of peace, love to world: Ambassador of Vietnam4 hours ago