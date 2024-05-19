Encroachments removed from Aminpur Bazaar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Encroachments were removed from Aminpur Bazaar during a vigorous drive in the city.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Muhammad Zubair Wattoo said here on Sunday that Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nauman Afzal Awan supervised the anti-encroachment operation during which heavy machinery was used to remove cemented encroachments from Amin Pur Bazaar.

The MCF teams also demolished sheds which exceeded 3 feet in front of shops besides confiscating their material. He said that encroachment was an offence and the crackdown against it would continue and its scope would be expanded to other parts of the city also for greater public interest.

He said that shopkeepers and residents of downtown areas should voluntarily remove their encroachments, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them besides heavy fines and forfeiting their material without any discrimination.