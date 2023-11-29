Open Menu

FBR Committed To Eliminate Tax Evasion In Sugar Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 08:34 PM

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is committed to eliminate tax evasion in the Sugar Industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) is committed to eliminate tax evasion in the Sugar Industry.

Monitoring teams from Field formations of FBR have been deputed to sugar mills across the country, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

"Sugar is one of the notified products on which monitoring or tracking of production, sales, clearances, stocks, or any other related activity is implemented.

Affixation of tax stamps is mandatory on each and every bag of sugar produced or supplied violation of which is a punishable offence under section 33(23) of the Act and liable to confiscation of products. Furthermore, the defaulter upon conviction can also face imprisonment up to 3 years. Any effort at evasion of sales tax on sugar shall be dealt with iron hands and Mill owners will be prosecuted for the offence.

