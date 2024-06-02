'Federal Tax Ombudsman Sends Viable Budget Proposals To FBR'
Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has sent a set of 24 viable and business-friendly budget proposals on income tax, sale tax and customs to Federal board of Revenue (FBR) mainly aimed at accelerating the economic growth and development.
FTO Advisor Dr Waqar Chaudhry disclosed this, while addressing an awareness session for business community arranged under the aegis of Coordinator to FTO Meher Kashif Younis, here on Sunday.
He said that FTO’s all proposals are based on the solid suggestions solicited from presidents of chambers, stakeholders and leading trade associations at an important meeting of central advisory committee.
In order to promote entrepreneurship and corporate culture, it has been proposed that the rate of corporate tax may be reduced from 29 percent to 20 percent. Although, tax credit is available to startups, but corporate tax rate is too high for a company aging three years.
He said there are prolonged delays in issuance of refund under Section 170, therefore, it has been proposed that automated system of refund processing may be introduced to process refunds to the extent of Rs. 50,000 automatically.
Recently, fee for filing of appeals have been drastically increased putting extra burden on taxpayers. Therefore, it has been proposed that appeal fee may be reduced to affordable level.
He said a tax credit at 10 percent was available for investments in plant and machinery replacement, and business modernization due to the fact that such investment creates industrial growth and job opportunities. However, this was withdrawn without any logic. It has been proposed that tax at 10 percent be restored under section 65B to attract investment.
Dr Waqar explained that the salaried class is most hit by the increasing cost of living. The utilities and travelling cost has increased manifold, therefore, it has been proposed that the limit of income not chargeable to tax be enhanced to Rs. 1,200,000 from existing Rs. 600,000. It was also proposed that all income must be taxed irrespective of source of income which will increase tax collection.
He said recently introduced Tajir Dost Scheme specifies payment of minimum tax as advance tax on a monthly basis, which creates difficulties for the small traders & shopkeepers. Therefore, it has been proposed that payment of minimum advance tax may be amended to annual or biannual basis instead of monthly basis.
He said filling tax returns permission application kept pending unattended and the registered person is unable to file its monthly sales tax returns, therefore, it is proposed that the application for filing of Sales Tax Returns may be automated and be processed within 15 days of filing of such application.He said the terms of property developer, property promoters , builders have neither been defined under the Sales Tax Act, 1990 not in Islamabad Capital Territory (Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2000, therefore, may be defined under section 2 of the Ordinance as proposed accordingly.
Mian Faiz Bukhsh, a leading tax advisor, and other participants appreciated the efforts of FTO for compiling results-oriented budget proposals reflecting the genuine demands of business community and stakeholders in the larger national interest which will help greatly restore the confidence of foreign and local investors.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Business
-
SAARC chamber felicitated on holding China-South Asia business symposium6 minutes ago
-
CASA-1000 to be completed by end of this year 2024: Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan36 minutes ago
-
Govt to digitalize registration system of pesticides: Rana Tanveer2 hours ago
-
Vegetables, meat prices go higher in Bahawalpur3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 20247 hours ago
-
‘Govt can boost revenues by Rs40b with Optimized Tobacco Taxation’20 hours ago
-
Traders demand pragmatic steps for maintenance of law and order situation22 hours ago
-
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit23 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 per tola to Rs.240,30024 hours ago
-
Planning Minister visits Chengdu High Tech Development Zone24 hours ago
-
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan1 day ago