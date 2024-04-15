Open Menu

FESCO Completes Projects Of Rs.233m During March

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 07:00 PM

FESCO completes projects of Rs.233m during March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has completed various projects of Rs.233.638 million during March 2024 besides electrifying 82 villages last month.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir in a statement here on Monday said that FESCO spent Rs.131.974 million on electrification of 82 villages in 8 districts of its region. He said that 27 villages were electrified in Faisalabad with Rs.47.977 million, 21 villages in Jhang with Rs.32.973 million, 13 villages in Sargodha with Rs.22.989 million and 21 villages in Mianwali with Rs.28.035 million.

He said that the company also expended Rs.22.582 million on the completion of 2 HT proposals whereas 70 LT proposals were completed with an estimated cost of Rs.

79.082 million.

He said that Rs.25.298 million was spent on completion of 22 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs.17.866 million on 14 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs.22.883 million on 24 proposals in Sargodha and Rs.13.035 million on completion of 10 LT proposals in Mianwali.

Similarly, one HT proposal was completed in Faisalabad with Rs.3.649 million while Rs.18.993 million was spent on completion of one HT proposal in Sargodha.

FESCO Chief appreciated the performance of Construction Department of the company and said that more development projects would be undertaken soon for improving quality of service to facilitate the consumers at maximum extent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Jhang Sargodha Mianwali March (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million FESCO

Recent Stories

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

15 minutes ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

3 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

6 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

6 hours ago
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

6 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

6 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

7 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

7 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business