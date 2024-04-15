FESCO Completes Projects Of Rs.233m During March
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has completed various projects of Rs.233.638 million during March 2024 besides electrifying 82 villages last month.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir in a statement here on Monday said that FESCO spent Rs.131.974 million on electrification of 82 villages in 8 districts of its region. He said that 27 villages were electrified in Faisalabad with Rs.47.977 million, 21 villages in Jhang with Rs.32.973 million, 13 villages in Sargodha with Rs.22.989 million and 21 villages in Mianwali with Rs.28.035 million.
He said that the company also expended Rs.22.582 million on the completion of 2 HT proposals whereas 70 LT proposals were completed with an estimated cost of Rs.
79.082 million.
He said that Rs.25.298 million was spent on completion of 22 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs.17.866 million on 14 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs.22.883 million on 24 proposals in Sargodha and Rs.13.035 million on completion of 10 LT proposals in Mianwali.
Similarly, one HT proposal was completed in Faisalabad with Rs.3.649 million while Rs.18.993 million was spent on completion of one HT proposal in Sargodha.
FESCO Chief appreciated the performance of Construction Department of the company and said that more development projects would be undertaken soon for improving quality of service to facilitate the consumers at maximum extent.
Recent Stories
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
More Stories From Business
-
Eid Festival Bazaars to be organized in all markets from next year2 hours ago
-
12 electricity feeders of FDA City made functional2 hours ago
-
WASA to complete cleanliness of disposal stations within 10 days2 hours ago
-
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 800 to Rs 247,300 per tola5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments7 hours ago
-
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight7 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 202410 hours ago