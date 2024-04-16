Open Menu

Finance Minister Brief IFC On Economic Reforms In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Finance Minister brief IFC on economic reforms in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday briefed the International Finance Corporation (IFC) team on the government economic reforms in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday briefed the International Finance Corporation (IFC) team on the government economic reforms in Pakistan.

He briefed on the ongoing reforms in the taxation, energy and privatization sectors, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr.

Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday met with Ms. Hela Cheikhrouhou, regional vice President for MCT, International Finance Corporation (IFC).

He briefed her on the ongoing reforms in the taxation, energy and privatization sectors, said a press release issued here.

Moreover, he expressed the resolve of the Government of Pakistan to work closely with IFC in the priority areas of securitization of remittances, mining, airport management and capacity-building.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Airport

Recent Stories

Source close to Hezbollah says Israel killed local ..

Source close to Hezbollah says Israel killed local commander in Lebanon

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest wanted criminal

Police arrest wanted criminal

3 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested

Drug peddler arrested

3 minutes ago
 Sudanese rue shattered dreams as war enters second ..

Sudanese rue shattered dreams as war enters second year

3 minutes ago
 Four students injured as plaster falls from roof o ..

Four students injured as plaster falls from roof of classroom

3 minutes ago
 NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster res ..

NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster resilience, preparedness

7 minutes ago
Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training na ..

Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training nationwide

7 minutes ago
 DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants

DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants

7 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher educ ..

Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher education: Minister

7 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to combat water pollution issue

DC chairs meeting to combat water pollution issue

3 minutes ago
 'Go home': Overtourism sparks backlash in Spain

'Go home': Overtourism sparks backlash in Spain

3 minutes ago
 Prioritizing political dialogue essential for nati ..

Prioritizing political dialogue essential for national interest: Rana Ihsaan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business