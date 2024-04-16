Finance Minister Brief IFC On Economic Reforms In Pakistan
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday briefed the International Finance Corporation (IFC) team on the government economic reforms in Pakistan
He briefed on the ongoing reforms in the taxation, energy and privatization sectors, said a press release issued here.
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr.
Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday met with Ms. Hela Cheikhrouhou, regional vice President for MCT, International Finance Corporation (IFC).
Moreover, he expressed the resolve of the Government of Pakistan to work closely with IFC in the priority areas of securitization of remittances, mining, airport management and capacity-building.
