Finance minister for further enhancing cooperation with China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday expressed desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation with China in various fields.

The minister was talking to Ms. Pangchunxue, Charge de Affaires of the Embassy of People's Republic of China who called on him here at the Finance Division.

Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha was also present in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Federal Minister said that the corridor would play an important role in taking Pakistan's economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship between both the countries.

He further assured his full support for the assistance in that regard, the statement added.

On the occasion, Ms. Pangchunxue extended her felicitations to the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed her good wishes for the new government.

She assured full support and cooperation of Chinese government in developing Economic Zones as part of CPEC.

She also thanked Government of Pakistan in facilitating Chinese companies in various projects in Pakistan.