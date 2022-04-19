UrduPoint.com

Finance Minister For Further Enhancing Cooperation With China

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 06:09 PM

Finance minister for further enhancing cooperation with China

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday expressed desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation with China in various fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday expressed desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation with China in various fields.

The minister was talking to Ms. Pangchunxue, Charge de Affaires of the Embassy of People's Republic of China who called on him here at the Finance Division.

Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha was also present in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Federal Minister said that the corridor would play an important role in taking Pakistan's economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship between both the countries.

He further assured his full support for the assistance in that regard, the statement added.

On the occasion, Ms. Pangchunxue extended her felicitations to the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed her good wishes for the new government.

She assured full support and cooperation of Chinese government in developing Economic Zones as part of CPEC.

She also thanked Government of Pakistan in facilitating Chinese companies in various projects in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan China CPEC Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says everything he brought from Toshakh ..

Imran Khan says everything he brought from Toshakhana is on record

22 minutes ago
 S. Africa ministers to the front as flood effort s ..

S. Africa ministers to the front as flood effort stutters

17 seconds ago
 Netherlands, Allies Mull Delivering Heavy Weaponry ..

Netherlands, Allies Mull Delivering Heavy Weaponry to Ukraine - Dutch Prime Mini ..

20 seconds ago
 Greece Mulls Preparation for Possible Halt in Russ ..

Greece Mulls Preparation for Possible Halt in Russian Gas Supplies - Prime Minis ..

22 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Luxembourg Ambass ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Luxembourg Ambassador Over Expulsion of Diploma ..

24 seconds ago
 Akh Da Nasha by Shahroz Khan goes viral on social ..

Akh Da Nasha by Shahroz Khan goes viral on social media

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.