Gold Price Goes Up By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan
, ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2024 | 02:28 PM
All Pakistan James and Jewelers Association says the price hike has propelled the value of one tola of gold to reach Rs247,300.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) The Gold prices in Pakistan on Monday witnessed a significant surge, with the cost per tola going up by Rs800.
All Pakistan James and Jewelers Association said that the price hike has propelled the value of one tola of gold to reach Rs247,300.
Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold was seen an uptick of 686 rupees, now standing at Rs212,020 post-increase.
The association attributed this rise to an international market trend where gold prices surged by 8 dollars, reaching 2,371 Dollars per ounce.
In Pakistan, factoring in a premium of 20 dollars, the global gold price translates to 2,371 dollars per ounce.
Recent Stories
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates up by Rs 800 to Rs 247,300 per tola21 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim21 minutes ago
-
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments2 hours ago
-
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 20246 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal to receive APO Meritorious & Distinguished Award-2024 next month17 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal to receive APO Meritorious & Distinguished Award-2024 next month18 hours ago
-
Economic growth linked to durable regional peace23 hours ago
-
Prices of most capital goods fall in China24 hours ago