Gold Price Goes Up By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2024 | 02:28 PM

All Pakistan James and Jewelers Association says the price hike has propelled the value of one tola of gold to reach Rs247,300.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) The Gold prices in Pakistan on Monday witnessed a significant surge, with the cost per tola going up by Rs800.

All Pakistan James and Jewelers Association said that the price hike has propelled the value of one tola of gold to reach Rs247,300.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold was seen an uptick of 686 rupees, now standing at Rs212,020 post-increase.

The association attributed this rise to an international market trend where gold prices surged by 8 dollars, reaching 2,371 Dollars per ounce.

In Pakistan, factoring in a premium of 20 dollars, the global gold price translates to 2,371 dollars per ounce.

