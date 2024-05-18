Open Menu

Gold Rates In Pakistan: Check Complete Details Here

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

The Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirms that the price of gold per tola rose by Rs3,100, now standing at Rs248,100.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) The gold prices observed significant rise as per tola gold price reached almost Rs250,000 in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirmed that the price of gold per tola rose by Rs3,100, now standing at Rs248,100.

In addition, the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs2,658 , with the new market price reaching Rs212,706.

Meanwhile, in the international bullion market, the price of gold witnessed a rise of 30 dollars, now priced at 2,414 Dollars per ounce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bullion Price Gold Market

Recent Stories

vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

21 minutes ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

29 minutes ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

3 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

3 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

6 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

15 hours ago
 Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

15 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

15 hours ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

15 hours ago
 Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as ..

Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business