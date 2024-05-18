Gold Rates In Pakistan: Check Complete Details Here
The Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirms that the price of gold per tola rose by Rs3,100, now standing at Rs248,100.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) The gold prices observed significant rise as per tola gold price reached almost Rs250,000 in Pakistan.
In addition, the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs2,658 , with the new market price reaching Rs212,706.
Meanwhile, in the international bullion market, the price of gold witnessed a rise of 30 dollars, now priced at 2,414 Dollars per ounce.
