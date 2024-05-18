Open Menu

Governor Presents Shields To Uzbek Textile Professionals

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 10:13 PM

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, along with APTMA Patron-in-Chief Dr Gohar Ejaz, presented shields to the Uzbek participants in a knowledge-based exchange/training programme here on Saturday

Addressing the ceremony, the governor appreciated the APTMA (All Pakistan Textile Mills Association) leadership for providing training to Uzbek textile professionals including engineers, stakeholders, and industrialists with an aim to enhance their expertise and operational scope. He termed it a significant initiative to foster international industrial collaboration by the APTMA.

Dr. Gohar Ejaz told the governor that the week-long training, conducted by APTMA in collaboration with the National Textile University (NTU) in Faisalabad, focused on empowering professionals from Uzbekistan’s textile industry.

APTMA (North) Chairman Kamran Arshad said the programme, tailored for Uzbek textile professionals to improve their expertise and operational scope. Held from May 15 to 18, 2024, he added, the training covered critical aspects of textile products, processes, marketing strategies, GSP Plus compliance obligations, and more.

He said that the participants visited several prominent industrial facilities in Faisalabad, such as Crescent Textiles, Crescent Bahuman Ltd, Interloop, and Masood Textiles.

The delegation also toured a state-of-the-art testing laboratory facility during their stay in Faisalabad.

The training programme emphasised competitiveness and relevance in the ever-evolving textile sector. With rapid technological advancements and changing trade regulations like GSP Plus, understanding the latest processes, products, and trade advantages is crucial. Moreover, effective promotion and marketing strategies are vital for business success in today's dynamic market. This training equipped participants with essential knowledge and skills to navigate these challenges, ensuring they remain at the forefront of textile industry practices.

Dr Gohar Ejaz said this training heralds the arrival of APTMA as an international leader in the textile business. APTMA is also fostering better relations with brotherly countries thereby creating a softer and more business-friendly image of Pakistan.

The APTMA Senior Executive members, including S. M. Tanveer, Syed Ali Ahsan, Ahsan Bashir, Asad Shafi, Ahmed Shafi, Mian Ahsan, Shahid Sattar and Mohammad Raza Baqir were also present.

More Stories From Business