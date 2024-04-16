Open Menu

Govt Hikes Petrol Price By Rs4.53 Per Litre For Next Fortnight

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2024 | 12:13 AM

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

The notification issued by the Ministry of Finance shows that high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs8.14 per litre for the next fortnight, effective until April 30.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) The Federal government announced on Monday an increase in petrol prices by Rs4.53 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs8.14 per litre for the next fortnight, effective until April 30.

The finance ministry issued a notification attributing these adjustments to fluctuations in the international market, as determined by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

Accordingly, petrol prices will rise to Rs293.94 per litre from Rs289.41 previously, while HSD will cost Rs290.38 per litre for the next 15 days, up from Rs282.24 in the previous fortnight.

