HCCI a business community institution, not personal property of anyone: Ikram Rajput

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Patron-in-Chief of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Muhammad Ikram Rajput emphasized that the Chamber was not the personal property of any individual, rather it was a body representing the business community. He stated that the members would not tolerate any attacks on the licensed office of the HCCI and they were united to thwart the malicious intentions of opponents.

While addressing at a meeting of the members here Thursday, he highlighted that HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui, Patron Iqbal Hussain Baig, former MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui, Senior Vice President Najm ud din Qureshi and other members had performed their duties diligently on every front. Rajput expressed gratitude to the district administration for closely observing the court's decision and finding a legal solution to the issues, thereby preventing further differences within the business community. Muhammad Ikram Rajput affirmed their commitment to defending the rights of members and the HCCI at all relevant forums, including the Director General Trade Organization.

President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui mentioned that due to successful strategies and strong unity among the members, the opponents faced failure. He assured that they would collectively fight for the rights of members and respond robustly to any conspiracy. On this occasion, HCCI Patron Iqbal Hussain Baig noted that the current leadership of HCCI was selflessly serving the business community, which had already rejected the opposition.

Former MPA Nadeem Siddiqui praised the members for their steadfast resistance against the opponents and appreciated their commendable efforts. He also mentioned that they had always served the members in the past and never used the HCCI for personal gains.

HCCI's Senior Vice President Najm ud din Qureshi, Vice President Owais Khan, members Pehlaj Rai, Mirza Hassan Masood Baig, Haji Muhammad Saleem Khan, Iftikhar Abbasi, Syed Ali Hassan Lajpal, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Salah ud din Qureshi and the founding president of the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Hyderabad Division) Benish Iftikhar Qadri were also present on the occasion.