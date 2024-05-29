Illicit cigarettes worth around Rs 202m destroyed in Jhelum Zone

The Jhelum Zone of Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi on Wednesday destroyed a massive quantity of illicit, smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes worth Rs 202 million, including Rs 147.15 million in evaded duties

A ceremony for destruction of massive quantity of illicit/smuggled/counterfeit cigarettes was held by the Jhelum Zone of Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi, said a news release.

The ceremony was organized for the destruction of about 2700 packets of illicit cigarettes including non-duty paid and smuggled cigarettes at Chak Barahm, Jhelum.

The total value of destroyed illicit cigarettes approximated about Rs.

202 million on which the total value of duty evaded comes at Rs. 147.15 million.

Chief Commissioner, RTO, Rawalpindi Ms Tehmina Aamer graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by the Commissioner Jhelum Zone Walayat Khan and officers and staff of Jhelum Zone.

The participants were briefed about the whole process of confiscation of illicit tobacco and tobacco products till its ultimate destruction under the law.

All the distinguished guests together torched and destroyed the illicit cigarettes.