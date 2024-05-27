Open Menu

Increase In FED Rate On Cigarettes Advised For Health, Revenue Collection

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

A fact based study released by the Social Policy and Development Centre (SPDC) shows 31.6 million adults in Pakistan use tobacco that resulted in over 160,000 deaths annually.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) Anti tobacco activists on Monday warned that the government would lose the revenue and benefit gained through tax reforms if the Federal Excise Duty (FED) rate is not increased in the upcoming budget.

A fact based study released by The Social Policy and Development Centre (SPDC) said, 31.6 million adults in Pakistan use tobacco, resulting in over 160,000 deaths annually. Smoking-related illnesses and deaths cost Pakistan at least 1.4% of its GDP annually.

However, the 2022-23 FED reforms on tobacco have generated good revenue, with collections reaching PKR 122 billion from July 2023 to January 2024.

Study said the reforms have not only increased revenue but also contributed to public health by reducing consumption and potentially recovering 17.8% of the total healthcare costs associated with smoking in Pakistan.

It said however, maintaining the current rate could result in a decrease in health recovery from 17.8% to 15.6% and to achieve similar health cost recovery levels observed in 2023-24, a 37% increase in the FED rate for the upcoming year is suggested.

Anti tobacco activists argue that a tax increase will not promote illicit trade, as research evidence shows that tobacco firms manipulate their reported production to influence tax policy and evade taxes. The recently initiated track and trace system is expected to reduce counterfeiting, curb illicit trade, and keep a check on front-loading.

Study said the proposed tax rates for the Budget 2024-25 aim to increase the FED share in retail price to 70%, generating additional revenue and promoting public health. The tax proposal is a clear 'win-win' in terms of health and revenue for the government and the people of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Budget Price Pakistani Rupee January July From Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

56 minutes ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

1 hour ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

2 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

2 hours ago
 PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

3 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

3 hours ago
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

5 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

5 hours ago
 PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

7 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business