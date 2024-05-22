Industries Minister Meets Korean Envoy, Discusses Bilateral Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Park Ki Jun to discuss the bilateral cooperation.
The delegation from leading South Korean companies also accompanied the ambassador, said a news release issued here.
The minister said that both countries enjoyed historical and cordial relations and engaged in multifaceted bilateral cooperation in many areas including in the field of economic and culture.
The matters of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation and the challenges faced by Korean companies in Pakistan also came under discussion.
The minister assured the visiting delegation for prompt resolution of all pending matters.
Rana Tanvir apprised the visiting ambassador that the government had taken a number of steps to boost up industrial activities in the country.
He said that government had announced Automotive Industry Development and Export Plan (AIDEP 21-26) under which a number of incentives had been offered for investment in automobile sector.
As a result of this policy, 13 new manufacturers have started local assembling of renowned automobile brands in Pakistan.
He informed the delegation that the government was focusing on the establishment of Industrial Parks/ Special Economic Zones to promote the industrial activity.
Besides existing NIP projects, board of Investment (BoI) has further identified 27 sites for establishment of Industrial park alongside China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The incentives available to industry include income tax holidays for 10 years and duty-free import of capital goods.
The ambassador said that Korean companies were interested in investing in Pakistan.
He further desired to explore new investment opportunities in the country.
He also emphasized to search new avenues of bilateral cooperation and further strengthen economic and cultural ties between the two countries.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
More Stories From Business
-
Farmers' prosperity lies in modern techniques only: Dr Sarwar25 minutes ago
-
Training for value addition in farm produce stressed1 hour ago
-
Commissioner IESSI Rabia Aurangzeb visits ICCI2 hours ago
-
Chinese shares mixed at midday Wednesday4 hours ago
-
Soyabean, palm oil imports decreased 54.61% and 25.73 %4 hours ago
-
China approves fixed-asset investment projects worth 320.7 bln yuan in Jan-April5 hours ago
-
PIDE’s 3rd Economy Festival from May 255 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 300 per tola to Rs 248,2005 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Annual inflation in UK down to 2.3% in April, exceeding expectations5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago