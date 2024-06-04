Interloop Scholarships Distributed Among 30 GCUF Students
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Interloop educational scholarships were distributed among 30 deserving students of
the Government College University Faisalabad.
During a ceremony, Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Nasir Amin distributed the scholarships
worth Rs 3 million and said that these scholarships would help recipients to get higher education
by meeting their expenditures.
The scholarships were awarded to male and female students purely on merit basis so as to encourage
them and persuade the others for higher education, he added.
Special Assistant Interloop Limited Ejaz Ahmad Nasir and others were also present.
