Interloop Scholarships Distributed Among 30 GCUF Students

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Interloop educational scholarships were distributed among 30 deserving students of

the Government College University Faisalabad.

During a ceremony, Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Nasir Amin distributed the scholarships

worth Rs 3 million and said that these scholarships would help recipients to get higher education

by meeting their expenditures.

The scholarships were awarded to male and female students purely on merit basis so as to encourage

them and persuade the others for higher education, he added.

Special Assistant Interloop Limited Ejaz Ahmad Nasir and others were also present.

