KP Budget 2024-25 At A Glance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 08:54 PM
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced annual developmental program of Rs 120 billion for the financial year 2024-25
The government has allocated a hefty amount of Rs. 416.30 billion for development expenditure including Rs. 120 billion for provincial development projects, 24 for district ADP, Rs 36 billion for merged areas ADP and Rs. 79.29billion for Accelerated Implementation Program.
Provincial government has also allocated Rs. 12 billion in budget 2024-25 for Ehsas Employment Program under which 100,000 jobs would be created in the province.
Likewise, Rs10 billion has been allocated for CRBC Lift Canal, Rs26.90 billion for wheat procurement, Rs6.50 billion for construction of roads, Rs 2.50 billion for emergency works, construction of road to connect DI Khan with Hakla motorway and for 470 Megawatt Lower Spat Gah project.
KP government has allocated Rs362.68 billion for education sector in financial year 2024-25 which is 13 percent more compare to last fiscal year.
The government has earmarked Rs 232.08 billion allocated for health sector in financial year 2024-25.
Rs28 billion earmarked for Sehat Card Plus program for settled districts and 9 billion for merged tribal districts. The government has announced Rs140.62bn in 2024-25 budget for improvement of law and order which is 12 percent more compare to last fiscal year.
Additionally, the government has proposed to increase tobacco development cess aiming increasing income on production of tobacco.
KP government has decided to improve tax net instead of increasing the taxes and for the purpose several steps have taken including reforms in sales tax, property tax, tobacco cess and other taxes.
Rs 60.5billion have been earmarked for roads and infrastructure, Rs 8.1billion for social welfare, Rs two billion for mineral, Rs 7.5 billion for industry and commerce, Rs 9.6billion for tourism, Rs 28.6 billion for agriculture, and Rs 30.8billion for energy sector with an increase of Rs 67 percent.
