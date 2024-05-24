- Home
- Business
- News
- KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali ..
KP Budget Announcement: A Move To Sabotage IMF Talks: Minister Of State For Finance And Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday alleged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government, by presenting its budget for 2024-25 ahead of the federal budget, tried to sabotage the ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday alleged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government, by presenting its budget for 2024-25 ahead of the federal budget, tried to sabotage the ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The move, in fact, was aimed at taking political gains, which showed their lack of seriousness towards the economic problems being faced by the country, he said while addressing a press conference.
Ali Pervaiz said that there was no precedent in the past that any province had announced its budget before the federal budget.
The KP government announced its budget based on mere assumptions as the Federal Government had not shared the figures about revenue generation and the provinces' shares as per the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, he added.
He said that the Federal Government had already been protecting the vulnerable segments under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).
The KP Government should better coordinate and work together with the Federal Government in the larger national interest and also for the welfare of the people of province, he added.
Recent Stories
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'
Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Pogacar cruises
EU told to tackle food cost differences across the bloc
Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors
LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear
PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commissioner
Public welfare budget presented in challenging financial situation: KP CM
Teaching a prophetic mission of spreading knowledge to masses: DC Murree
More Stories From Business
-
PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commissioner39 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal hails CPEC as a milestone of Pakistan-China friendship56 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal invites Korean companies to invest in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power tariffs for AJK2 hours ago
-
BOI Minister to visit Kuwait to enhance bilateral cooperation2 hours ago
-
Stock markets stabilise at end of choppy week2 hours ago
-
KP budget 2024-25 at a glance3 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge as US rate cut hopes diminish4 hours ago
-
Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-255 hours ago
-
Japan inflation slows in April, sparking questions over rates5 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 868 points6 hours ago
-
Nvidia surges but broader market falls amid fatigue5 hours ago