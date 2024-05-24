Open Menu

KP Budget Announcement: A Move To Sabotage IMF Talks: Minister Of State For Finance And Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday alleged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government, by presenting its budget for 2024-25 ahead of the federal budget, tried to sabotage the ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

The move, in fact, was aimed at taking political gains, which showed their lack of seriousness towards the economic problems being faced by the country, he said while addressing a press conference.

Ali Pervaiz said that there was no precedent in the past that any province had announced its budget before the federal budget.

The KP government announced its budget based on mere assumptions as the Federal Government had not shared the figures about revenue generation and the provinces' shares as per the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, he added.

He said that the Federal Government had already been protecting the vulnerable segments under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

The KP Government should better coordinate and work together with the Federal Government in the larger national interest and also for the welfare of the people of province, he added.

