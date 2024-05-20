Open Menu

KP Petrol Pumps, Dealers Call Off Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:55 PM

KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike

Pakhtukhwa Petroleum Dealers & Carriage Association called off their strike after holding successful negotiations with the district administration on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Pakhtukhwa Petroleum Dealers & Carriage Association called off their strike after holding successful negotiations with the district administration on Monday.

On the directives of the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Aafaq Wazir held a meeting with the office bearers of the association. Those who participated in the negotiations included Chairman, KP Petroleum Dealers & Carriage Association, Abdul Majid Khan, general secretary Gul Nawaz Afridi and other members of the association.

During the meeting, the office bearers of the association presented their reservations in detailed to the Deputy Commissioner, which was followed by a consensual decision of initiating operation against illegal petrol pumps and sale points to ensure their eradication as soon as possible.

On this occasion, the association also agreed to extend full cooperation to district administration against all illegal petrol pumps and sale of Iranian petrol and will test the samples of their petrol pumps through laboratory to present a certificate to the district administration.

The Deputy Commissioner also heard other reservations of the association with keen interest and assured them full cooperation.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sale Afridi All

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed

Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed

5 minutes ago
 IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily

IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily

5 minutes ago
 Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Ira ..

Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti ..

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded st ..

7 minutes ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversia ..

Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 2024

15 minutes ago
Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures r ..

Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures regarding heat wave

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrd ..

Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi

24 minutes ago
 Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over P ..

Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death

24 minutes ago
 All institutions should work within their constitu ..

All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar

25 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clot ..

Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..

36 minutes ago
 Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iran ..

Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business