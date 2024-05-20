KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Pakhtukhwa Petroleum Dealers & Carriage Association called off their strike after holding successful negotiations with the district administration on Monday.

On the directives of the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Aafaq Wazir held a meeting with the office bearers of the association. Those who participated in the negotiations included Chairman, KP Petroleum Dealers & Carriage Association, Abdul Majid Khan, general secretary Gul Nawaz Afridi and other members of the association.

During the meeting, the office bearers of the association presented their reservations in detailed to the Deputy Commissioner, which was followed by a consensual decision of initiating operation against illegal petrol pumps and sale points to ensure their eradication as soon as possible.

On this occasion, the association also agreed to extend full cooperation to district administration against all illegal petrol pumps and sale of Iranian petrol and will test the samples of their petrol pumps through laboratory to present a certificate to the district administration.

The Deputy Commissioner also heard other reservations of the association with keen interest and assured them full cooperation.

