KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Draftslayer Clinkers

Sagar Kanya Clinkers

Wan Hai 627 Container Ship

GFS Pride Container Ship

NEW Friendship Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Wolong Song

Dalian Express

Navios Jasmine

Olympia

Stephanie CL

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil.

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Truong Minh Fortune 29-08-2023 L/53700 Clinkers

ICE Energy 30-08-2023 D/20000 Carbon Oil

Falcon Royal 30-08-2023 D/15006 Mogas

Hyundai Oakland 30-08-2023 D/L Container

SSL Brahmaputra 30-08-2023 D/L Container

ONE Matrix 30-08-2023 D/L Container

Synergy Keelung 30-08-2023 D/L Container

KMTC Colombo 30-08-2023 D/L Container

Star Globe 30-08-2023 D/52280 Rock Phosphate

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 88,288 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,900 Metric Tons of export cargo and 43,388 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 34,728 18,252 52,980