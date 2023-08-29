KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Draftslayer Clinkers
Sagar Kanya Clinkers
Wan Hai 627 Container Ship
GFS Pride Container Ship
NEW Friendship Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Wolong Song
Dalian Express
Navios Jasmine
Olympia
Stephanie CL
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nil.
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Truong Minh Fortune 29-08-2023 L/53700 Clinkers
ICE Energy 30-08-2023 D/20000 Carbon Oil
Falcon Royal 30-08-2023 D/15006 Mogas
Hyundai Oakland 30-08-2023 D/L Container
SSL Brahmaputra 30-08-2023 D/L Container
ONE Matrix 30-08-2023 D/L Container
Synergy Keelung 30-08-2023 D/L Container
KMTC Colombo 30-08-2023 D/L Container
Star Globe 30-08-2023 D/52280 Rock Phosphate
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 88,288 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,900 Metric Tons of export cargo and 43,388 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 34,728 18,252 52,980