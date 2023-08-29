Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Draftslayer Clinkers

Sagar Kanya Clinkers

Wan Hai 627 Container Ship

GFS Pride Container Ship

NEW Friendship Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Wolong Song

Dalian Express

Navios Jasmine

Olympia

Stephanie CL

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil.

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Truong Minh Fortune 29-08-2023 L/53700 Clinkers

ICE Energy 30-08-2023 D/20000 Carbon Oil

Falcon Royal 30-08-2023 D/15006 Mogas

Hyundai Oakland 30-08-2023 D/L Container

SSL Brahmaputra 30-08-2023 D/L Container

ONE Matrix 30-08-2023 D/L Container

Synergy Keelung 30-08-2023 D/L Container

KMTC Colombo 30-08-2023 D/L Container

Star Globe 30-08-2023 D/52280 Rock Phosphate

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 88,288 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,900 Metric Tons of export cargo and 43,388 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 34,728 18,252 52,980

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Colombo Keelung Oakland Karachi Port

Recent Stories

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South A ..

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South Africa women's series

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

14 minutes ago
 Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after senten ..

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana c ..

21 minutes ago
 IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

35 minutes ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

57 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

1 hour ago
UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

1 hour ago
 UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate ..

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

2 hours ago
 ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business