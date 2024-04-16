Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Zhoung Gu JInanContainer Ship

M.T.Sargodha Tanker

Peace Victoria Tanker

Ever EnvoyContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T.Mardan

Kota Layang

Northern Practise

Cypress

Euphoria

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Zhong Gu Jinan 16-04-2024

Xin Run Chen 616-04-2024

Cycas 16-04-2024

Omurtag 17-04-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

M.T.Quetta 16-04-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil

SC Mercury 16-04-2024 D/9000 Chemical

KMTC Manila 16-04-2024 D/L Container

Sea Fortune 17-04-2024 D/7000 Base Oil

GSL Elizabeth 17-04-2024 D/L Container

Newsun Harmony 17-04-2024 D/29100 Ammonium Sulphate

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 118,090 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 12,471 Metric Tons of export cargo and 105,619 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 30,456 12,471 42,927

B. Bulk Cargo 11,096 ------ 11,096

Wheat 15,967 ------ 15,967

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 48,100 ------ 48,100

APP/as

