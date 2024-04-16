KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Zhoung Gu JInanContainer Ship
M.T.Sargodha Tanker
Peace Victoria Tanker
Ever EnvoyContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T.Mardan
Kota Layang
Northern Practise
Cypress
Euphoria
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Zhong Gu Jinan 16-04-2024
Xin Run Chen 616-04-2024
Cycas 16-04-2024
Omurtag 17-04-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
M.T.Quetta 16-04-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil
SC Mercury 16-04-2024 D/9000 Chemical
KMTC Manila 16-04-2024 D/L Container
Sea Fortune 17-04-2024 D/7000 Base Oil
GSL Elizabeth 17-04-2024 D/L Container
Newsun Harmony 17-04-2024 D/29100 Ammonium Sulphate
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 118,090 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 12,471 Metric Tons of export cargo and 105,619 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 30,456 12,471 42,927
B. Bulk Cargo 11,096 ------ 11,096
Wheat 15,967 ------ 15,967
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 48,100 ------ 48,100
APP/as
