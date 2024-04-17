KPT Shipping Movements Report
Published April 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
SC MercuryTanker
V Noble General Cargo
Christina Selmer Cement
Newsun HarmonyFertilizer
SHIPS SAILED:
Zhong Gu Jinan
Xin Run Chen 6
Cycas
Ever Envoy
Dubai Glamour
Omurtag
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Nil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Sea Fortune 17-04-2024 D/7000 Base Oil
GSL Elizabeth 17-04-2024 D/L Container
Hansa Oslo 18-04-2024 D/72000 Mogas
Cap Andreas 18-04-2024 D/L Container
Arman 10 18-04-2024 L/2000 Rice
Zaraar Hanif 18-04-2024 D/21186 General Cargo
Meghna Venus 18-04-2024L/53900 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 136,024 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 8,517 Metric Tons of export cargo and 127,507 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 20,269 8,417 28,686
B. Bulk Cargo 8,504 100 8,604
Wheat 10,472 ------ 10,472
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 88,262 ------ 88,262
APP/as
