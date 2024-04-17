Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

SC MercuryTanker

V Noble General Cargo

Christina Selmer Cement

Newsun HarmonyFertilizer

SHIPS SAILED:

Zhong Gu Jinan

Xin Run Chen 6

Cycas

Ever Envoy

Dubai Glamour

Omurtag

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Sea Fortune 17-04-2024 D/7000 Base Oil

GSL Elizabeth 17-04-2024 D/L Container

Hansa Oslo 18-04-2024 D/72000 Mogas

Cap Andreas 18-04-2024 D/L Container

Arman 10 18-04-2024 L/2000 Rice

Zaraar Hanif 18-04-2024 D/21186 General Cargo

Meghna Venus 18-04-2024L/53900 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 136,024 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 8,517 Metric Tons of export cargo and 127,507 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 20,269 8,417 28,686

B. Bulk Cargo 8,504 100 8,604

Wheat 10,472 ------ 10,472

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 88,262 ------ 88,262

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Oslo Karachi Port

Recent Stories

vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

6 minutes ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

8 minutes ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

35 minutes ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

53 minutes ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

15 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

15 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

15 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

15 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business