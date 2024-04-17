KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

SC MercuryTanker

V Noble General Cargo

Christina Selmer Cement

Newsun HarmonyFertilizer

SHIPS SAILED:

Zhong Gu Jinan

Xin Run Chen 6

Cycas

Ever Envoy

Dubai Glamour

Omurtag

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Sea Fortune 17-04-2024 D/7000 Base Oil

GSL Elizabeth 17-04-2024 D/L Container

Hansa Oslo 18-04-2024 D/72000 Mogas

Cap Andreas 18-04-2024 D/L Container

Arman 10 18-04-2024 L/2000 Rice

Zaraar Hanif 18-04-2024 D/21186 General Cargo

Meghna Venus 18-04-2024L/53900 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 136,024 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 8,517 Metric Tons of export cargo and 127,507 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 20,269 8,417 28,686

B. Bulk Cargo 8,504 100 8,604

Wheat 10,472 ------ 10,472

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 88,262 ------ 88,262

APP/as