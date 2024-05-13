Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

HMM Bangkok Container Ship

Express Argentina Container Ship

Cosco New York Container Ship

CMA CGM Attila Container Ship

Spring Oais Clinkers

M.T Quetta Tanker

Yong Chang Shu Hang Tanker

X-Press Cassiopeia Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Nymph Thetis

Atlantic Ibis

HMM Bangkok

ESL Nhava Sheva

Aljalaa

Express Argentina

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Octa Lune 13-05-2024

CMA CGM Attila 13-05-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Ital Unica 13-05-2024 D/L Ethanol

Nordlion 13-05-2024 D/L Container

Belita 13-05-2024 D/L Container

Stolt Beluga 14-05-2024 L/ 18000 L/18000

Lila ACE 14-05-2024 D/4000 Chemical

YM Express 14-05-2024 D/L Container

Grace Bridge 14-05-2024 D/L Container

Amoureux 14-05-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 230,760 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 115,621 Metric Tons of export cargo and 115,139 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 89,694 58,814 148,508

B.Bulk Cargo 25,445 ------ 25,445

Clinkers ------ 54,007 54,007

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ------ 2,800 2,800

APP/MSQ

