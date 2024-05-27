KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
OOCL DalianContainer Ship
Independent SpiritContainer Ship
Hansa Europe Container Ship
Ian HContainer Ship
Oracle Clinkers
Global Peace Tanker
M.T MardanTanker
DevashreeTanker
Xin Hong Kong Container Ship
Akij Noble Clinkers
Atlantic AdamCement
SHIPS SAILED:
Hyundai Force
Buxwave
Oceanic Dream
Seaspan Amazon
NZ Hangzhou
Erlin
Ian H
Independent Spirit
EXPECTED SAILING: date
APL Gwangyang 27-05-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
MSC Positano 27-05-2024 D/L Container
Yasa Emirhan 27-05-2024 L/53950 Clinkers
Two Million Ways 28-05-2024 D/45000 Gas Oil
Value 28-05-2024 ----
CAP Andreas 28-05-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Kaveri 28-05-2024 D/L Container
Northern Practise 28-05-2024 D/L Container
Xin Chang Shu 28-05-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 358,745 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 190,163 Metric Tons of export cargo and 168,582 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 109,668 97,058 206,726
B.BULK Cargo 58,914 303 59,217
Clinkers ------ 55,630 55,630
Liquid Cargo ------ 37,172 37,172
