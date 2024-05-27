KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

OOCL DalianContainer Ship

Independent SpiritContainer Ship

Hansa Europe Container Ship

Ian HContainer Ship

Oracle Clinkers

Global Peace Tanker

M.T MardanTanker

DevashreeTanker

Xin Hong Kong Container Ship

Akij Noble Clinkers

Atlantic AdamCement

SHIPS SAILED:

Hyundai Force

Buxwave

Oceanic Dream

Seaspan Amazon

NZ Hangzhou

Erlin

Ian H

Independent Spirit

EXPECTED SAILING: date

APL Gwangyang 27-05-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

MSC Positano 27-05-2024 D/L Container

Yasa Emirhan 27-05-2024 L/53950 Clinkers

Two Million Ways 28-05-2024 D/45000 Gas Oil

Value 28-05-2024 ----

CAP Andreas 28-05-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Kaveri 28-05-2024 D/L Container

Northern Practise 28-05-2024 D/L Container

Xin Chang Shu 28-05-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 358,745 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 190,163 Metric Tons of export cargo and 168,582 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 109,668 97,058 206,726

B.BULK Cargo 58,914 303 59,217

Clinkers ------ 55,630 55,630

Liquid Cargo ------ 37,172 37,172

