KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Sorocha Naree Rock Phosphate
Chemroute Sky Tanker
XIN FU Zhou Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
WAN Hai 625
MSC Sola
Ever Uranus
EXPECTED SAILING: date
San Franjisco Bridge 11-06-2024
Beijing 11-06-2024
Zhong Gu Bo Hai 11-06-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Chem Star 11-06-2024 L/9600 Container
Ginga Hawk 11-06-2024 D/11500 Chemical
XIN Beijin 11-06-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Antlia 11-06-2024 D/L Container
Lotus A 11-06-2024 D/L Container
Bow Aquarius 12-06-2024 D/20250 Chemical
M.T Quetta 12-06-2024 D/70000 Crude Oil
Clemens Schulte 12-06-2024 D/L Container
Cosco America 12-06-2024 D/L Container
Hyundai Oakland 12-06-2024 D/L Container
XIN Lian Chang 12-06-2024 D/L Container
Zhong Gu Nan Ning 12-06-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 160,585 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 81,024 Metric Tons of export cargo and 79,561 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 72,261 36,479 108,740
B.Bulk Cargo ------ 100 100
Clinkers ------ 44,445 44,445
Rock Phosphate 7,300 ------ 7,300
