KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Sorocha Naree Rock Phosphate

Chemroute Sky Tanker

XIN FU Zhou Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

WAN Hai 625

MSC Sola

Ever Uranus

EXPECTED SAILING: date

San Franjisco Bridge 11-06-2024

Beijing 11-06-2024

Zhong Gu Bo Hai 11-06-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Chem Star 11-06-2024 L/9600 Container

Ginga Hawk 11-06-2024 D/11500 Chemical

XIN Beijin 11-06-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Antlia 11-06-2024 D/L Container

Lotus A 11-06-2024 D/L Container

Bow Aquarius 12-06-2024 D/20250 Chemical

M.T Quetta 12-06-2024 D/70000 Crude Oil

Clemens Schulte 12-06-2024 D/L Container

Cosco America 12-06-2024 D/L Container

Hyundai Oakland 12-06-2024 D/L Container

XIN Lian Chang 12-06-2024 D/L Container

Zhong Gu Nan Ning 12-06-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 160,585 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 81,024 Metric Tons of export cargo and 79,561 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 72,261 36,479 108,740

B.Bulk Cargo ------ 100 100

Clinkers ------ 44,445 44,445

Rock Phosphate 7,300 ------ 7,300

