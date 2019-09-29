Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 29 September 2019 is being sold for Rs 74,931 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 87,400 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 74,931 Rs 87,400 Rs 68,687 Karachi Rs 74,931 Rs 87,400 Rs 68,687 Lahore Rs 74,931 Rs 87,400 Rs 68,687 Islamabad Rs 74,931 Rs 87,400 Rs 68,687 Rawalpindi Rs 74,931 Rs 87,400 Rs 68,687 Peshawar Rs 74,931 Rs 87,400 Rs 68,687 Quetta Rs 74,931 Rs 87,400 Rs 68,687 Sialkot Rs 74,931 Rs 87,400 Rs 68,687